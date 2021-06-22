You never know until they step on the field and sometimes they don’t pan

Out, but sometimes they sizzle. I haven’t done a retrospective and don’t know exactly where various kids were slotted but the bulk of top 10ish kids we have brought in have really delivered- Dox, Moore, Shelly, Cormier, Rode, Laviano, Saustad and I don’t recall but think Conners was also up there. The 1 kid you might argue hasn’t lived up would be Conner, but I think that argument went away after this season and especially after his performance in the tournament not to mention he has 2 years of eligibility left. As fans, we are generally left to watch highlight reels so we have to take it for what it is, but recognize every kid is trying to display the best of their best and expect that Lars and team are going deeper. That said, as one poster noted below, this kid is playing on arguably the best HS team in the country against some of the best competition out there so there is some reason for optimism.