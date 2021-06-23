Cancel
Don't buy this Canon at Amazon – buy it at Adorama and get a FREE $149 flash!

By James Artaius
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 14 days ago
Everyone is waxing lyrical about the Prime Day camera deals, but here's the thing: some of the best offers right now aren't at Amazon. Case in point, the EOS M50 from Canon costs $649 at Amazon with a kit lens. At Adorama, though, you can buy the Canon EOS M50 + lens for $649 and get a free Canon EL-100 flash worth $149!

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

