ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman with two young children was carjacked in St. Louis on the Fourth of July. At around 1:25 a.m., St. Louis police officers were called to the 5600 block of Enright Avenue for a carjacking. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman who said she was parked in the area and got out of her car with her 3-year-old son.