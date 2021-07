Footage has emerged online of former Bellator MMA and Glory Kickboxing veteran Joe Schilling knocking out a man at a bar, after an exchange of words turned ugly. At the start of the video, Joe can be seen pushing past a man stood next to the bar in a shirt and tie. When the man takes exception to the push, he calls Joe back over to confront him. A decision he would likely later regret, as Schilling turned and exchanged a few words with the man, before firing off a 2-3 combination that sent the bar-goer to the floor, stiff and motionless.