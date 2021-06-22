E. Lorene Yordi, aged 97, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born February 20, 1924 in Tonkawa, Oklahoma to Ray E. Foster and Bonnie M. Miller. Lorene lived life to the fullest and had a wide range of interests. She was an avid reader, a self-taught master gardener, a supporter of the arts and opera, an international traveler, and a connoisseur of fine food, wine, and champagne. Lorene owned and operated The Bookseller in Ardmore from 1972 to 2004. In 1997 she received the American Booksellers Association Award for 25 Years of Continuous Operation. She was active in the historic preservation and revitalization of Ardmore's downtown district. In 1999 she received both Ardmore's Small Business Person of the Year and Main Street Volunteer of the Year awards. She was a member and long-serving volunteer of the First Presbyterian Church and the Goddard Center.