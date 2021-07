Stephanie Anne Intaburan was born September 27, 1983 in Ardmore, OK. She passed from this life on June 18, 2021 to be with her savior Jesus Christ. Stephanie grew up in the Ardmore area. She began working at the Best Buy Warehouse in 2018 and remained there until her passing. Stephanie had a loving, upbeat personality that spread to all her coworkers. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.