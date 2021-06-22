Cancel
Obituaries

Imogene (Morton) Palmer

Daily Ardmoreite
 16 days ago

Imogene (Morton) Palmer, at 91 years, 5 months, 3 weeks and 4 days, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 20, 2021. A lifelong resident of Love County, she was residing at the Wilson Nursing Center and passed away at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore. Imogene was known for her love of the Lord, children, her cats, her family, and friends. Imogene lived a simple life with lots of hard work, she cleaned houses, ironed clothes, gardened, and she cooked at the Leon School for many years. She also worked at the Cookie Shop in Marietta. Imogene retired from Turner Schools at the age of 82, where she worked with children with additional needs, she loved them just like her own. She accepted whatever came her way as God's will, she experienced many joys and blessings in her life, as well as lots of sadness and pain.

