2020-21 Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary / Czech Extraliga. NHL Central Scouting: 3rd (amongst EU goaltenders) Nowhere is the uncertainty of the 2021 NHL Draft seen more than with goaltenders. Even in the best of times, it is impossible to project how a goalie will develop after they are drafted, as this process can take years to come to fruition. A goalie picked in Round 6 can develop just as well as someone picked in Round 1 if they are given the proper time and structure to find their game.