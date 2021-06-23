Lawmakers abandon investigative subpoenas for judges' records

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit (which has jurisdiction over Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania) recently addressed whether an employee could pursue a claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA") when the claim was not included in the original administrative charge filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") and the subsequent amendment to add the required charge was untimely. The Third Circuit ruled that employees must still exhaust their administrative remedies under the ADA, which may require a timely amendment of charges, especially when the scope of the later charge is not within the scope of the original charge.