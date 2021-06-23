Seniors propel Triton lacrosse past Austin Prep, into first sectional final

READING — In his first year as the boys’ lacrosse coach at Triton Regional, Mike Rice continues to take the 17-year-old program to new heights. On a rainy Tuesday afternoon, Rice coached his senior-laden team to a 9-6 victory in the Division 3 North semifinals at top-seeded Austin Prep, advancing the fifth-seeded Vikings to their first sectional final, where they await the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Bishop Fenwick and Newburyport.