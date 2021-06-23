Highway 22 crash injures Florida woman

MANKATO — A Florida woman was hospitalized following a crash at Madison Avenue and Highway 22 in Mankato late Tuesday afternoon.

Nancy Nicole Hasemeier, 21, of New Port Richey, Florida, was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the 5:39 p.m. crash.

Hasemeier, driving a 2007 Ford Focus, and Dale Lester Becker, 82, of North Mankato, who was driving a 2013 Kia Sportage, were both eastbound on Madison Avenue when they collided while approaching the roundabout at Highway 22, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Becker did not report any injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.