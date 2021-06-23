Cancel
NBA mock draft 2021: Instant first round picks after lottery drawing

By Ricky O'Donnell
SB Nation
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons are the lucky winners of the 2021 NBA Draft lottery. Detroit cashed in on a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Rockets will select second, the Cavaliers will pick third, and the Raptors will pick at No. 4. This...

NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green are top three picks after lottery

The last time the Detroit Pistons held a top-five pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Darko Miličić at No. 2 overall in 2003. The time before that, they selected Grant Hill with the fourth overall pick in 1994. So it's fair given the lack of recent draft credentials and the small sample of hit-or-miss history if you're skeptical that Detroit winning Tuesday night's lottery portends future franchise success. I get that.
NBAMercury News

NBA mock draft: Who do the Warriors pick with No. 7 and No. 14?

The final piece to the 2020 trade involving D’Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins will change hands as the Warriors were awarded the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round pick in Tuesday night’s draft lottery. Golden State will pick seventh and 14th in a deep draft. Things can and will change between now and...
NBAwatchstadium.com

Jeff Goodman’s 2021 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Who Goes After the First Four?

Now that we know the draft order following the NBA Draft Lottery, it’s time for my latest mock draft. There shouldn’t be much question as to who Detroit takes at No. 1 on July 29, but it’ll get interesting from there. This draft is considered extremely strong at the top, but there isn’t much disparity for the rest of the lottery.
NBAMaize n Brew

Post-lottery NBA Mock Draft rundown: Where Franz Wagner projects

If you’re a Detroit Pistons fan like me, I’m sure you spent all of Tuesday night filled with optimism and hope for the first time in a long time. The Pistons, habitual lottery losers, were the grand winners of the NBA Draft lottery and will receive the number one pick, followed by the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. All three of these franchises desperately need a shot in the arm to get going.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

2021 NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Davion Mitchell

Over the next month, GBB will be profiling various players the Memphis Grizzlies may target in the 2021 NBA Draft. This year we will be breaking it up in to three sections - five to likely trade up for, five potentially available right around pick #17 where Memphis is slotted to pick, and five that surely will be there or perhaps the Grizzlies could even trade back and still select.
NBANBA Analysis Network

4 teams who should try to trade up in NBA Draft for Jalen Suggs

The 2021 NBA Draft is right around the corner with the draft set to take place on July 29th. The Detroit Pistons hold the No. 1 overall pick and all expectations are that Cade Cunningham will be the name announced to kick start the draft. The Houston Rockets and Cleveland...
NBAAt The Hive

NBA Mock Draft 2021, version 2.0

We’re going to a full first round this week, plus the 56th and 57th picks for our beloved Charlotte Hornets. The 2021 NBA Draft is now just 25 days away, and the rumors are slowly heating up. Over the past week, the Hornets have had quite a few prospects come...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic

Paul George is a seven-time NBA All-Star and the second piece to the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar duo alongside Kawhi Leonard. Off the court, he’s also winning with two beautiful kids and a partner. In this post, we’re looking at Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic. Paul George’s Fiancee: Daniela Rajic.

