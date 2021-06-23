Cancel
Public Health

Angela Merkel mixes her jabs: German chancellor had the Moderna shot 'a few days ago' after receiving AZ vaccine in April, spokesman confirms

Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

German leader Angela Merkel has mixed and matched her Covid jabs.

The 66-year-old Chancellor had the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in April, soon after Germany recommended it only for people aged 60 and over.

Yesterday her spokesman said she had the Moderna jab 'a few days ago'.

Germany now practises 'vaccine crossing' which allows people to have a cutting-edge mRNA shot, such as Moderna's, as a second dose if their first was an AstraZeneca jab.

Trials are underway to see if there are benefits or downsides to mixing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRFh1_0acWFRu900
German leader Angela Merkel (pictured) has mixed and matched her Covid jabs. The 66-year-old Chancellor had the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in April, soon after Germany recommended it only for people aged 60 and over. Yesterday her spokesman said she had the Moderna jab 'a few days ago'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDvRj_0acWFRu900
Merkel, pictured on Tuesday with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, is stepping down this year after 16 years in power

A German study suggested mixing could boost the immune system but said more research was needed.

Germany's jab rollout has accelerated sharply, with 51 per cent of adults having had a first dose compared with 80 per cent in the UK.

As was the case in April, Mrs Merkel was not pictured rolling her sleeves up to get the injection like some other world leaders.

Merkel is stepping down this year after 16 years in power.

In 2019, she sparked concerns for her health with a series of shaking spells in public but has appeared to be in good condition since then.

