Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County hosts Veterans Home Fair

CONROE, TX – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County (Habitat MCTX) is having a Veterans Home Fair this coming Saturday, June 26 from 9:00am until 1:00pm at Honor Café in Conroe to help those who served in the military and their families learn more about affordable housing and home repairs offered by the organization. Every military family deserves a decent and affordable place to live and Habitat MCTX is ready to help.