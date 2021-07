MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Padres this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. Fernando Tatis Jr. has some ridiculous tools, and that includes his outstanding arm. With one out in the second inning, Yan Gomes hit what looked destined to be an RBI double into the left-field corner. But Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar delivered a strike to Tatis, whose relay throw was perfect -- and it was an absolute missile. At 95.8 mph, Tatis' relay throw was the hardest throw by an infielder this season on a play that resulted in an out.