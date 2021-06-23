Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Molecular study reveals signs of inflammation in brains of people who died of COVID-19

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most comprehensive molecular study to date of the brains of people who died of COVID-19 turned up unmistakable signs of inflammation and impaired brain circuits. Investigators at the Stanford School of Medicine and Saarland University in Germany report that what they saw looks a lot like what's observed in the brains of people who died of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

www.news-medical.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Brain#Brain Fog#Stanford#Covid 19#Saarland University#D#Rna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mental HealthNew Scientist

Brain changes from covid-19 may impact consciousness and cognition

NUMEROUS studies show that covid-19 often affects the brain, having a profound influence on people’s consciousness, cognition and behaviour – and possibly even their risk of dementia later in life. “Mercifully, those affected are a minority of those infected,” says Benedict Michael at the University of Liverpool in the UK,...
Public HealthScientific American

Can Vitamin D Help Protect against COVID?

From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers examining the question of why some people were better protected from the infection than others began to look at a possible role for vitamin D. The nutrient, which is obtained from food and exposure to sunlight, is known to contribute to a well-functioning immune system in a variety of ways, including defending the body from invading viruses and other pathogens. “Vitamin D is cheap, easily available and relatively safe,” says genetic epidemiologist Fotios Drenos of Brunel University London. Investigating whether the vitamin could make a difference in COVID patients “was an important question to ask,” he says.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Alarming COVID study indicates long-term loss of gray matter and other brain tissue

There has been extensive evidence of brain-related pathologies associated with COVID-19 disease throughout the pandemic, with “brain fog” and other cognitive defects being reported in the large majority of severe cases, and even otherwise asymptomatic cases widely reporting the loss of the senses of taste and smell. A post-mortem analysis...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after Covid-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, New York (WENY) — Every now and then, the CDC publishes reports of people developing extremely rare conditions after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. After getting vaccinated, one local man was diagnosed with a disease so uncommon, experts say there’s a one in a million chance of getting it. In...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Healthy Michigan boy, 13, dies in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine as CDC launches investigation

A 13-year-old from Michigan has died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Coronavirus vaccine, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Macular Degeneration Linked to Inability to Remove Damaged Photoreceptors

The National Eye Institute reports that about 11 million older adults in the U.S. suffer from a condition that leads to progressive blindness—known as age-related macular degeneration. University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers say they are beginning to understand what goes wrong in the disease in order to...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Biologists Raise Alarm: Brain Damage Caused by Even Small Amounts of Plasticizers

The plasticizers contained in many everyday objects can impair important brain functions in humans. Biologists from the University of Bayreuth warn of this danger in an article in Communications Biology. Their study shows that even small amounts of the plasticizers bisphenol A and bisphenol S disrupt the transmission of signals between nerve cells in the brains of fish. The researchers consider it very likely that similar interference can also occur in the brains of adult humans. They, therefore, call for the rapid development of alternative plasticizers that do not pose a risk to the central nervous system.
Public Healththefreshtoast.com

This Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Can Be Detected When Lying Down

COVID-19 side effects are typically mild, but there are some exceptions. This particular reaction is obvious when you lie down. While reactions like headache and fatigue are expected when getting the COVID-19 vaccine, there are some rare ones that have also been reported. From allergic reactions to blood clots, these reactions are concerning, even if they’re highly unlikely. One of these includes myocarditis and pericarditis, conditions that result in heart inflammation.
WildlifePosted by
UPI News

Monkey study highlights brain biology behind 'doomscrolling'

June 11 (UPI) -- Why do some humans seek out potentially bad news, "doomscrolling" through horrifying headlines, while others shy away from negative information?. It turns out monkeys do the same thing. Though a recent study of monkey behavior was unable to provide a definitive answer to the question of...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Mum of three died of blood clots after having Covid vaccine

A mum of three has died aged 47 after suffering a reaction following her covid vaccine. Lucy Taberer developed blood clots on her brain after have an AstraZeneca jab, her family has said. Lucy's fiance Mark Tomlin told LeicestershireLive Lucy, a playgroup leader, initially experienced mild side effects after she...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists discover 84 new genes linked to dementia

In a new study from the University of Exeter, researchers found how genes are regulated in dementia, and they discovered 84 new genes linked to the disease. They analyzed data from more than 1,400 people across six different studies, in a meta-analysis. These studies had used brain samples from people who had died with Alzheimer’s disease.
CancerEurekAlert

Drug commonly used as antidepressant helps fight cancer in mice

A class of drug called monoamine oxidase inhibitors is commonly prescribed to treat depression; the medications work by boosting levels of serotonin, the brain's "happiness hormone." A new study by UCLA researchers suggests that those drugs, commonly known as MAOIs, might have another health benefit: helping the immune system attack...

Comments / 0

Community Policy