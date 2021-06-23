Four-state hero’s remains returned to Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – A four-state hero returns home. Sergeant Lloyd Alumbaugh’s remains were identified last year after he was reported missing in action in Korea during fighting at the Chosin Reservoir. Sergeant Alumbaugh’s cremains were flown into the Tulsa airport today and were escorted by members of the Warrior’s Watch Riders to Ulmer Funeral Home in Carthage. Ed Frederickson with Warriors Watch Rides says “It’s just a good feeling in my heart that’s the reason I do this is for the veterans first but also for the families we all do that.”