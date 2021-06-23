Onetime Carmel Home of ‘Vertigo’ Star Kim Novak Asks $12.5 Million

Daniel Mickelson, an up-and-coming actor, has died. As his friends and family – like Kaia Gerber and Paris Hilton – mourn the loss, here’s what we know so far. “My heart is shattered [and] to write this feels so wrong, and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote model Meredith Mickelson when mourning the death of her brother, Daniel Mickelson. The 23-year-old passed away over the Fourth of July weekend, and Meredith said that she lost just her brother but her “best friend [and] the other half of my heart.” The sudden passing of this actor/model prompted many big names to send their condolences (Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jordyn Woods commented they were “praying” for Meredith, while model Amelia Hamlin commented, “I love you forever, Daniel”) and pay respects to Daniel. A cause of death wasn’t immediately shared.