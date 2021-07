When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country last March, the effects it had on schools were significant. And as important as keeping up with students’ educational needs was to school staff, getting food to them was a top priority, and not accomplished without plenty of adaptability and hard work. Throughout the 2020-21 school year, OSD food staff provided thousands of “grab and go” lunches at sites throughout the district, as well as delivery and later in-person meals. The district did provide significantly more breakfasts during the past school year, though, district school nutrition director Sarah Tomasiewicz said, as staff were “handing out multiple meals at a time it helped us to encourage breakfast participation.”