Detroit woman says BetMGM won't pay $3 million she won in online game due to 'glitch'

This is a head-scratcher. Despite sports betting sweeping our great country, Scientific Games is opting out of the sports-wagering business. And the lottery biz, too, even though that remains a robust market segment. Reported JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff, “management noted that its plan is to fully divest these businesses and its goal is to move quickly (process well underway).” An IPO is one of several routes being contemplated for the spinoff. Greff viewed the announcement positively, especially if SGMS uses the proceeds to pay down debt. He estimates the company’s leverage could go from an eye-popping 9.6X equity to 4X. That would have Wall Street breathing more easily. Added Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli, this crash diet would leave Scientific with three pillars: SciPlay, slot manufacture and i-gaming. Wrote Santarelli, “These business lines, in aggregate, generated roughly $1.0 bn of 2019 adjusted [cash flow]. SGMS again noted that it believes its digital gaming businesses will be comparable in scope to its land based gaming business in 3 years.” So Scientific is selling the present in hopes of making up for it in the future. It’s a radical move but the company shouldn’t lack for takers.