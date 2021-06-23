Why IKEA Customers Are Furious Over This Holiday Menu

If you've ever grilled hot dogs in your life, then you will probably recognize this scenario: you've grilled all 10 hot dogs that came in the store-bought pack, but the package of hot dog buns contained only eight, leaving you with two extra hot dogs that don't have a home. The only solution is to buy a whole extra bun package just for two extra hot dogs, or simply try to find some other less-satisfying bun substitute for the remaining hot dogs, like putting them in sandwich bread or simply eating them plain. Since hot dogs and buns are sold almost with the sole purpose of being eaten together, one can't help but wonder, why on Earth are hot dogs sold in packs of 10, but hot dog buns are only sold in packs of eight?