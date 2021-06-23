Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Why IKEA Customers Are Furious Over This Holiday Menu

By Ralph Schwartz
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maybe IKEA should have stuck with Swedish meatballs and lingonberry jam. Management at the IKEA in Atlanta decided to offer a special menu to honor Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, but the idea backfired. After seeing the menu in an email on Friday, 33 store employees protested by calling in to say they would not be showing up to work on Saturday (via CBS46). Employees told CBS46 the menu choices, which included fried chicken, watermelon, and collard greens, were racially insensitive and ignorant. Watermelon and fried chicken have been used repeatedly in racist depictions of Black people for more than a century (via The Atlantic). The Atlanta IKEA repeated the mistake made by a private girls school in California that had to apologize after attempting to honor Black History Month by putting fried chicken and watermelon on its lunch menu several years ago.

www.mashed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Food Drink#Swedish#Juneteenth#The Atlanta Ikea#Union#The New York Times#Oprah Daily#Yoruba#Kongo#Cbs46#Black Co Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPopculture

IKEA Store's Juneteenth Menu Infuriates Black Employees

An Atlanta-based IKEA is facing backlash after it created a Juneteenth menu that both employees and customers said perpetuated racial stereotypes. In an emailed letter to employees on Friday, the store's manager sent a Juneteenth menu that included fried chicken, watermelon, macaroni and cheese, and collard greens. Although the menu was meant as a way to "honor the perseverance of Black Americans and acknowledge the progress yet to be made," according to the initial email, many felt that it was racially insensitive and ignorant.
Atlanta, GAWJCL

'Racially insensitive fail': Dozens at Georgia IKEA no-show over controversial Juneteenth menu

ATLANTA — The management of an IKEA store in Atlanta, Ga. wanted to host a luncheon for the employees to honor Black culture but the menu selection was not in their favor. Menu items were watermelon, fried chicken, mac and cheese, potato salad, collard greens, and candied yams. Some employees and customer said, "the store's choices for its menu on Juneteenth was an epic and racially insensitive fail."
Atlanta, GANew York Post

NAACP slams Ikea’s Juneteenth watermelon menu apology as ‘empty’

Ikea’s apology for its controversial Juneteenth-themed lunch menu is leaving a bad taste in the mouth of Georgia’s black community leaders. An Atlanta branch of the Swedish big box store is under fire this week for what employees denounced as a highly offensive “special menu” curated to celebrate the holiday, which marks the emancipation of the last enslaved Americans.
RestaurantsEssence

Atlanta IKEA Celebrates Juneteenth With Stereotypical Menu

Local IKEA said it would honor Black Americans with menu including fried chicken and watermelon, while no Black people were among those who planned the meal, CBS reports. An Atlanta IKEA planned a lunch to “honor” Black Americans for Juneteenth. But it didn’t quite go as planned. An email that...
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Firecracker hot dogs are perfect for your holiday menu

The Fourth of July, also called Independence Day, is an American holiday celebrating the signing of the Declaration of Independence — which happened (no surprise!) on July 4, 1776. The Declaration of Independence stated that the American colonies were no longer under British rule; they were now independent states. Today...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Hill

Atlanta Ikea faces backlash over Juneteenth menu

An Atlanta-based Ikea faced backlash this week after employees and customers said that its menu created for Juneteenth was offensive. Multiple employees and customers complained that a menu, which included watermelon and fried chicken, was racially insensitive, according to a Monday interview with a local CBS affiliate station. “You cannot...
Atlanta, GAthesource.com

IKEA Apologizes After Workers Protest Juneteenth Lunch Menu

IKEA is apologizing for serving fried chicken on Juneteenth. A store in Atlanta, Georgia wanted to honor employees last Saturday with a holiday lunch menu. Along with the chicken, it included watermelon, mac-n-cheese, potato salad, collard greens and candied yams. This didn’t go over well with workers. More than 20 of them called out in protest, arguing the food has been used to stereotype Black people.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Ikea launches new menu and brings back crowd favourite, half lobster with laksa spaghetti

Besides being the best place for affordable furniture in Singapore, Ikea is also somewhat the nation's favourite dining hall. With offerings like delicious chicken wings and the signature meatballs, it's no wonder the dining section of Ikea is constantly packed. Here's another reason to bring in the crowds – from now till August 31, customers can enjoy a new dish on the menu and an oldie making a come back. New addition fish and chips with nacho cheese ($7.90) will feature alongside the crowd favourite half lobster with laksa spaghetti ($16.50).
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Nintendo Is Partnering With Ikea and Holiday Inn For a Cool Promotion

That’s the Kind of Room Service I Can Get Onboard With. In a pretty strange turn of events, Nintendo is teaming up with Holiday Inn and Ikea. In both partnerships, Nintendo will be having these two companies subject their unsuspecting guests to the allure of the Nintendo Switch. According to Daniel Ahmad, there will be Super Mario Party-themed showrooms, in a few dozen Ikeas and Holiday Inns in China, where Super Mario Party was recently released. These promotions will be running from now until August 31st.
Restaurants1069morefm.com

Airheads Created a Chicken Sandwich with an All-Candy Bun

Every restaurant on the planet has a fried chicken sandwich now, and they all claim theirs is the best. So I guess it’s time for a race to the bottom, to see who can come up with the WORST sandwich imaginable. The makers of Airheads candy took a shot yesterday,...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Heinz Just Launched A Petition To Fix This Confusing Hot Dog Problem

If you've ever grilled hot dogs in your life, then you will probably recognize this scenario: you've grilled all 10 hot dogs that came in the store-bought pack, but the package of hot dog buns contained only eight, leaving you with two extra hot dogs that don't have a home. The only solution is to buy a whole extra bun package just for two extra hot dogs, or simply try to find some other less-satisfying bun substitute for the remaining hot dogs, like putting them in sandwich bread or simply eating them plain. Since hot dogs and buns are sold almost with the sole purpose of being eaten together, one can't help but wonder, why on Earth are hot dogs sold in packs of 10, but hot dog buns are only sold in packs of eight?
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
PennLive.com

Ikea store’s Juneteenth menu featuring watermelon, fried chicken causes outrage from employees

An Ikea store in Atlanta is under fire over a food menu it put together that it said was to honor the Juneteenth holiday, according to WGCL. The Juneteenth menu contained fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese and collard greens. It was going to be available to all employees on Saturday to “honor and persevere Black Americans” on Juneteenth, the store stated in an email sent to employees, according to the report.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

People Are Losing It Over This McDonald's Secret Menu Snickers Coffee

Do you like Snickers? Do you like coffee? Then you'll love a recent TikTok McDonald's menu hack. First posted on June 1 by @secretmenudrinks, the McDonald's secret menu Snickers coffee blew up a few days later after it was reprised by @sarahmargaretsandlin. Both TikTokers do a nice job of giving step-by-step demonstrations on the McDonald's app, showing how to order their Snickers iced coffee. Start with an Iced Hazelnut Coffee from the McCafé (both TikTokers opted for a large). Then add on chocolate caramel syrup, caramel drizzle, and chocolate drizzle. Sarah Margaret improvised slightly and went for chocolate syrup instead of drizzle. They both got whipped cream on top, but both emphasized that this was optional.
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

McDonald's Apologizes to Customer Left 'Vomiting' After Eating Burger

A lifelong vegetarian who had never eaten meat before was left crying and vomiting after being served a McDonald's chicken burger instead of a veggie-friendly sandwich. Charlotte Sunshine from Edinburgh, Scotland, bit into what she thought was the veggie deluxe burger, which comes with "red pesto veggie goujons with sandwich sauce and shredded lettuce in a sesame topped bun," and is served in restaurants across the U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy