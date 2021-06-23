Cancel
Ford Will Make Engines and Transmissions for New USPS Trucks

By Lewin Day
 14 days ago
The Blue Oval will supply components to Oshkosh Defense for the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle. The United States Postal Service is a proud organization, instantly recognizable by its uniform and its famous white Grumman LLV delivery vehicles. The times, they are a changing, however, as Oshkosh Defense won a contract earlier this year to supply 165,000 new postal vehicles to modernize the USPS fleet. As a part of that effort, Reuters reports that Ford will supply engines and other components for the upcoming Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, or NGDV.

www.thedrive.com
