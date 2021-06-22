Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Davenport soon done as top academic griffon

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe university provost of St. Joseph’s hometown higher education campus is wrapping up an eventful six-year term of service as his temporary replacement arrives. Dr. Doug Davenport’s last day is June 30 and he will be replaced by Dr. Marc Manganaro in an interim role. Davenport joined Missouri Western in January 2015 during the Robert Vartabedian administration, then became the permanent head of academic and student affairs in summer 2019 just as Matthew J. Wilson succeeded Vartabedian. Davenport led a 2017-2022 strategic plan, Pathways to Excellence.

www.newspressnow.com
