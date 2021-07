Star Wars has dropped yet another big reveal about the bloodline of Mandalorian warrior/bounty hunter Jango Fett and his "son" Boba Fett, and the timing couldn't be better. The Star Wars franchise has been making strides to retcon several key aspects of Jango and Boba Fett's storyline - especially since the latter appeared in The Mandalorian season 2. Since Jango Fett is the basis for the clone army the Republic used in the Clone Wars, it's no wonder his story would eventually collide with the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series on Disney+. But the latest Bad Batch reveal could shake up Boba Fett's future in the Star Wars Universe!