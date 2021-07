Spoiler alert: this blog is for people watching Loki on Disney+. Do not read on unless you have watched episodes 1-4 If I had any criticism of last week’s episode it was that it didn’t move the plot along much. In a six-part series, that seems … wasteful? But after watching this week’s, I’ll happily eat those words. Episode three sacrificed itself so episode four could live. Without that character development, this episode, which absolutely ripped along, would have failed. We’d never have believed Loki and Sylvie’s bond could be a Nexus event without their time together on Lamentis-1. (While we’re at it, I also wondered if they would ever find a USB charger for the TemPad. Of course, the TemPad they had was smashed, so it was immaterial whether they could power it. Mea culpas out of the way, let’s get to it.)