Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Every Islands Of Adventure Ride Ranked Worst To Best

By Jesse Clark
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Orlando, Florida is known around the world for its abundance of major amusement parks. But as great as all of Disney World's constituent parks are, there's a solid argument to be made on behalf of Universal Studio's Islands of Adventure as the strongest in the area, if not the world. The place has a weird but wonderful variety of themes and rides, ranging from kiddie carousels in Seuss Landing to a family-friendly Popeye the Sailor Man-themed river raft in Toon Lagoon, to epic, monster roller coasters in Harry Potter's Wizarding World, Jurassic Park and Marvel Superhero Island.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull Island#Adventure#Pacific Island#Amusement Parks#Dark Island#Disney World#Universal Studio#Storm Force Accelatron#Cyclops#Red Fish#The Forbidden Forest#Buckbe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on north Florida's Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall Wednesday on north Florida's Gulf Coast, and could bring with it as much as 9 inches of rain, flooding and life-threatening storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. that Elsa made landfall in Taylor County with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and higher gusts. Tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Haiti's leader has been killed. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — The assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise has stunned the country and shocked regional leaders. The Caribbean nation of roughly 11 million people, many of them living amid poverty and rising violence, now faces an even more uncertain future. Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has assumed leadership...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, she was disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field on Tuesday said coaches chose not...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Pentagon cancels $10 billion cloud contract given to Microsoft over Amazon

Washington CNN — The Department of Defense is canceling a controversial $10 billion cloud computing contract that had been awarded to Microsoft (MSFT) over Amazon (AMZN) under the Trump administration. The department announced Tuesday that it is canceling the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract that was previously awarded to...
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years

July 7 (Reuters) - The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together. The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee...
Key West, FLPosted by
NBC News

9 missing in waters south of Key West, Coast Guard says

Nine people are missing in the waters off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels toward Florida, officials said. At least 15 people were rescued on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet. A marine vessel initially pulled two people from the waters about 23 miles southeast of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy