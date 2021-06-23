Every Islands Of Adventure Ride Ranked Worst To Best

Orlando, Florida is known around the world for its abundance of major amusement parks. But as great as all of Disney World's constituent parks are, there's a solid argument to be made on behalf of Universal Studio's Islands of Adventure as the strongest in the area, if not the world. The place has a weird but wonderful variety of themes and rides, ranging from kiddie carousels in Seuss Landing to a family-friendly Popeye the Sailor Man-themed river raft in Toon Lagoon, to epic, monster roller coasters in Harry Potter's Wizarding World, Jurassic Park and Marvel Superhero Island.