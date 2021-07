PULA, Croatia (AP) — Croatia says forward Ivan Perišić has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the team’s game against Spain in the round of 16 of the European Championship. Croatia says the rest of the squad and coaching staff tested negative. Perišić scored in the 3-1 victory over Scotland on Tuesday. Scotland was playing without midfielder Billy Gilmour after he tested positive for the coronavirus. No other Scotland players were told to isolate. Croatia has returned to its home country before going to Copenhagen to face Spain on Monday.