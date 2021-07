Tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery has massive implications on the futures of many franchises. Last year we saw how a fortuitous bouncing of ping pong balls can alter the long term trajectory of a franchise when the Charlotte Hornets jumped up from eighth to third, giving them the opportunity to draft LaMelo Ball. They had just a 19% chance of cracking the top three, and hitting on those odds has landed them a franchise-altering star that has already added a Rookie of the Year award to his accolades.