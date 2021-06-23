Cancel
ROLAND WHITE reviews last night's TV: A liberal lawyer, his political foes and a real-life 'West Wing' drama

By Roland White
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Philly DA: Breaking The Law

Rating:

Spying On The Royals

Rating:

You can imagine Larry Krasner as the hero of an imported American political drama, along the lines of The West Wing.

He is an activist liberal lawyer who unexpectedly joined the heart of the Establishment after winning an election to become district attorney in one of the country's biggest cities.

Larry Krasner: even the name sounds right.

And there's a Hollywood-worthy back story too, because he is driven by childhood anger at the injustices faced by his disabled father.

Can he shake up the system? Can he defeat fierce opposition from the police and political rivals? And what was he thinking of with that ponytail he wore when younger?

Yet Philly DA: Breaking The Law (BBC4) is actually a documentary set in Philadelphia, which we are told is 'the most incarcerated big city' in the United States. Most incarcerated city? Truly we are two nations divided by a most mangulated common language.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GKVk_0acWC7P300
Larry Krasner pictured celebrating alongside his wife Judge Lisa Millett Rau after being elected Philadelphia District Attorney in Philly DA: Breaking The Law

Larry is built up straight away as a great liberal hero of the people.

He has sued the police 75 times during his career, and has a bevy of adoring followers who love to chant anti-police slogans, moving the leader of the police union to observe: 'The bottom-feeders of the city are all gathered in one place.' This is an officer, a man of considerable bulk, that you definitely wouldn't care to meet down a dark alley while in possession of liberal views and a ponytail.

MEDICAL ADVANCE OF THE WEEK

BBC2 viewers got another chance to see Horizon Special: The Vaccine yesterday.

Presumably anyone who has had two doses of the programme can now watch documentaries about Covid without any side-effects.

Larry wins the DA election by a landslide, and — in true dramatic fashion — discovers that running stuff isn't easy. There is a wonderful moment when he addresses his new staff, and gets a reception that's about 20c below lukewarm.

Next we see a line of staff members being escorted from the premises, trudging into snow-covered streets with their belongings in cardboard boxes. Even at the office, the U.S. is a nation divided.

So will Larry succeed in bringing down crime while keeping minor offenders out of jail? We have seven more episodes to find out.

However, look away now if you don't wish to know that last year homicide rates in the city reached a 30-year high.

Spying On The Royals (More4) was supposedly about a surveillance operation against the exiled Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

At one point, both the British and the Americans were listening to their private conversations during a trip to Florida. Their phones were tapped, and their hotel rooms were bugged.

But with new revelations about tensions between William and Harry hitting the news, the main point of interest was that bitter fraternal royal feuds are nothing new. Indeed, King George VI personally paid for the MI6 operation against his brother.

When Edward and Wallis visited Germany in 1937, George ordered the Berlin embassy to ignore them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019eYR_0acWC7P300
Spying On The Royals was supposedly about a surveillance operation against the exiled Duke and Duchess of Windsor (pictured: Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson in the 1950s)

Edward fled from France to neutral Portugal, but George quashed any hope of a return to Britain. It might have helped if Edward — not a man who would have been headhunted by Mensa — hadn't told a Daily Herald reporter that he'd consider replacing his brother and becoming president of a republic if Labour came to power.

That particular part of the interview never made it into the paper.

'Edward was disgruntled, he was angry with the Royal Family,' said one historian.

'He wanted to make the point: 'Look, I'm important.'

'He was playing a very dangerous game.'

Does that sound at all familiar?

Christopher Stevens is away.

Related
WorldThe Guardian

Out West review – compelling trio of dramas reframes place and race

Tanika Gupta sends Gandhi overseas, Simon Stephens sees devastation in locked-down London and Roy Williams lightens the mood with a local hero story. The monologue became a necessary staple over the lockdowns, reflecting pandemic angst and isolation back at us with social distance built in. Here it is again in three discrete short dramas directed by Rachel O’Riordan and Diane Page that speak of the sinister quiet of lockdown and of belonging, identity and race, like a delayed reaction to the past year.
TV Seriesimdb.com

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Is an Intoxicating Rabbit Hole With a Jennifer Coolidge Performance for the Ages: TV Review

The best compliment to give a Mike White series is that it’s near impossible to categorize. As with “Enlightened,” the 2011 Laura Dern vehicle that proved ahead of its time in more ways than one, It similarly examines the human costs of self-absorption, materialism and the double-edged sword of righteous crusading from those who don’t quite know how to help the world without making themselves the center of it. Entirely written and directed by White, “The White Lotus” seems to conclude that any character not battling an existential crisis is painfully oblivious — or at least not nearly as interesting as they might be,
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
MoviesThe Guardian

Political Mother: The Final Cut; The Life and Times review – Shechter and Clevillé on film

It would be hard to match online the thrill of Hofesh Shechter’s Political Mother in a theatre. This seminal work arrived with the force of a punch, the visceral pulse of its drum-beat hitting your chest and ears, the bright lights and surging dance blinding you in a frenzy of movement. It was a work that matched its huge theme – about indoctrination and totalitarianism, about the fine lines between joy and agony – with a blast of pure energy that sent you out into the night dancing and shaken, caught between hope and despair.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Anything Black-related is inappropriate content’: TikToker exposes how ‘Black Lives Matter’ is flagged on TikTok as inappropriate content—but not ‘white supremacy’

A video posted on Monday allegedly exposing what phrases TikTok qualifies as “inappropriate content” in its Creator Marketplace has gone viral. https://www.tiktok.com/@ziggityler/video/6981541106118872325. TikTok Creator Marketplace is a platform that allows creators to connect with brands for sponsorships and paid campaigns. In his video, Ziggi Tyler, a creator with over 340,000...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Suzzanne Douglas Death Cause: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passed Away at 64, Net Worth & Instagram Explored!

Parent ‘Hood actress, Suzzanne Douglas passed away on 06 July 2021 (Yesterday). Her death comes out as a big loss for everyone. The news is hitting headlines since some of her friends broke the news on social media. It is the saddest news today on social media which broke many hearts. She was the most humble and generous woman who has gained a huge reputation and name in her career. She lived her life peacefully with her husband and one daughter. Since the news broke on social media, all her fans paying tribute to her and sending their prayer and thoughts to her family and friends.

