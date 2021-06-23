BetMGM Blames Detroit Woman's Win on Glitch

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

You always risk a hit or miss when you go to the casino but, since the pandemic people have been using apps to gamble.

So once the casinos were able to open up again, people had the urge to play big and other people decided to keep playing on the app.

The casinos never expect for anyone to win big, casinos only expect you to win just enough to keep you coming back and playing different games.

All of this changed when Michigan resident Jacqueline Davis went to Detroit's MGM casino and won big. This was not just a regular win this was a life changing win for Jacqueline Davis, she won $3 million dollars.

After winning Jacqueline went to the MGM casino the following day to get an advance on her winnings, the casino rejected her request by telling her that she did not win $3 million dollars. They advised that there was a glitch in the system.

An article from Fox 2 News called "Detroit woman says BetMGM won't pay $3 million she won in online game due to 'glitch'" by Charlie Langton and David Komer were able to meet with Jacqueline.

Charlie Langton stated "Davis went to MGM in Detroit to get a $100,000 advance on her winnings. She was given $100,000 in cash. Then she went back the next day to get more money but she says MGM told her no, and that she was not getting any more money.

"They are claiming there was a glitch in the game," Davis said."

This has to be the worst feeling knowing that you won money and having to go through hoops to get it. How would you handle this situation?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.