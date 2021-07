I wish they'd just lock the UI team in a room or something and then not let them out until they have gone through every dialog box and other aspect of Windows and replace all of the legacy UI elements with a consistent one. Even in Windows 10, if you know where to look, you can find dialog boxes that are clearly from the NT 3.x days. You can find little leftover bits from all of the previous incarnations of Windows if you look in the right places.