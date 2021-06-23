Cancel
Electronics

The Pixel Buds A-Series aren’t as perfect as we thought

By Andrew
Phandroid
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been less than a week since the Pixel Buds A-Series has been available for purchase, but problems are already cropping up. No, these aren’t the same connectivity issues that plagued the last-gen Pixel Buds. Those were caused by how the Buds connect to your phone and connect to each other. Instead of both earbuds connecting to your phone, only one earbud would. This resulted in sporadic instances where your connection would just cut out.

#Google Pixel#Pixel Buds#Android#The Pixel Buds A Series#Google Product
