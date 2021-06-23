The Pixel Buds A-Series aren’t as perfect as we thought

Google’s smartwatch operating system Wear OS, which was previously known as Android Wear, has been around for quite a while. It has had its share of bugs and performance issues, but it’s the closest that comes to Apple’s watchOS in terms of features and app compatibility. If you have a nice watch face on your Wear OS smartwatch and want to show off the way it looks, or if you received an important notification that you want to save for later, the best way to do it is via a screenshot.