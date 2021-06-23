5 Best Steak Restaurants in Connecticut

Matthew de Livera / Unsplash

In Connecticut's top steakhouses, steak is the menu de jour (and lunch). There are plenty of steakhouses that can grill ribeyes, pan-fry sirloins, and drizzle blue cheese over filet mignons, but not all of them do it quite the same way - or right. Steak lovers all over Connecticut know where to go when they want the perfect steak in a perfect setting. Here are just five steakhouses they frequent in Connecticut.

1. Blackstones Steakhouse, Norwalk, Connecticut

The Blackstone's menu states, "prime dry-aged beef with traditional steak house sides." The steaks, which are thick, juicy, and cooked to perfection, are served with comforting sides, such as creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, roasted, mashed, or garlic roasted potatoes, and a dish of half cottage fries and half fried onions. The seafood selection at Blackstones is more extensive than at other steakhouses but as tempting as the sesame-crusted tuna is, the New York strip topped with bleu cheese gratinée is the star of a steak menu that keeps customers coming back for more.

Location: 181 Main Street

Norwalk, CT 06851

Website: https://www.blackstonessteakhouse.com/

Phone: (203) 840-9020

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5pm - 10pm, Sun Closed

2. The Capital Grille, Stamford, Connecticut

At downtown Stamford's Capital Grille, the dry-aged porterhouse is a steak connoisseur's delight. However, a 22-ounce Delmonico rib eye or a filet mignon is also an excellent choice. It is classic old-school - pricey, upscale, and comfortable. Hand-trimmed, aged, and cooked steaks are prepared on-premises. The restaurant offers over 350 wines and an extensive bar for those who would rather have their steak along with whisky rather than wine - or both. Additionally, there is a strong seafood selection at Capital Grille, which can be eaten as an appetizer or main course (two or more people can share a steak and seafood entree).

Location: 200 Tresser Blvd

Stamford, CT 06901

Website: www.thecapitalgrille.com

Phone: (203) 967-0000

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30am-9pm, Sat 5pm-10pm, Sun 4pm-9pm

3. Viron Rondo Osteria, Cheshire, Connecticut

One of the finest restaurants in Connecticut, Viron Rondon Osteria consistently receives high marks. Handmade classics are served at this Italian restaurant. Several different cuts of steak are offered in a special section on the menu; a 10-ounce prime hanger steak is accompanied by mashed garlic potatoes, chianti demi-glace, and gorgonzola butter.

Location: 1721 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410

Website: vironrondoosteria.com

Phone: (203) 439-2727

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 2pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 11am-2pm (Lunch)

4. J. Gilbert's, Glastonbury, Connecticut

J.'s aged Black Angus steaks are delicious. In Glastonbury, the meat is grilled over wood-fired grills, which accentuates its smoky flavor and provides an outdoorsy flavor. Although expensive, the steak is done to perfection, and there are several cuts to choose from. They come with two sides (instead of other high-end steakhouses that charge extra for potatoes and veggies). It would be best if you tried the creamed corn with bacon with burgers (an unusual but tasty dish), and the appetizers are generous and reasonably priced (jumbo lump crab cakes and wood-fired shrimp, $10 each). Aside from the steak (whose "Cowboy Cut" bone-in ribeye is the king of the range here), there are also chicken, lamb, burgers, salads, and even a grilled vegetable platter for those who do not care for steak.

Location: 185 Glastonbury Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Website: https://www.jgilberts.com/glastonbury

Phone: (860) 659-0409

Store Hours: Sun 4 pm–8p.m, Mon–Thu 4 pm–8:30 pm,

Fri–Sat 4 pm–9:30 pm

5. David Burke Prime Steakhouse, Mashantucket, Connecticut

There is more to Foxwoods Casino than gambling. Many people go to see shows, make purchases, and dine at the restaurants, and the David Burke Prime Steakhouse is one of the best steakhouses in that area or even in the entire state. A special salt-tiled room lining with pink Himalayan salt is used to dry-age the steaks for up to 75 days. Chef Pedro Avila oversees the top-notch kitchen. There are also delicious rib eyes, an amazing Chateaubriand for two, and the majestic "Bronx" 16-ounce filet mignon on that menu, to name a few.

Location: 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Ledyard, CT 06338

Website: www.davidburkeprime.com

Phone: (860) 312-8753

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 12pm-10:30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11:30pm, Sun 12pm-10pm, Mon-Sat 12-4pm (Lunch)

Did we make you feel hungry and crave? Oh well, steaks are just around the corner in Connecticut. Don't deprive yourself and find the best-tasting steaks Connecticut could offer.

