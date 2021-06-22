Public Safety Power Outage Preparedness

In a typical year, Palo Alto Utilities may see approximately 25 outages, most impacting a small number of customers. This is relatively low when compared to outages that occur in other cities. Unfortunately, with wildfires intensifying in recent years, we are seeing a rise in outages. A Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is done to ensure that the fires don't intensify due to electric lines. The city of Palo Alto Utilities will do everything they can to keep our residents safe. We will be improving our wildfire prevention through the inspection of our electric lines, and in the event of an emergency, we will be working to fix the outage as fast as possible while providing ongoing updates.