Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

Public Safety Power Outage Preparedness

cityofpaloalto.org
 17 days ago

In a typical year, Palo Alto Utilities may see approximately 25 outages, most impacting a small number of customers. This is relatively low when compared to outages that occur in other cities. Unfortunately, with wildfires intensifying in recent years, we are seeing a rise in outages. A Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is done to ensure that the fires don't intensify due to electric lines. The city of Palo Alto Utilities will do everything they can to keep our residents safe. We will be improving our wildfire prevention through the inspection of our electric lines, and in the event of an emergency, we will be working to fix the outage as fast as possible while providing ongoing updates.

www.cityofpaloalto.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Government
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Power Outage#Public Safety#Palo Alto Utilities#Psps#General Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy