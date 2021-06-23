Cancel
XCOM 2 Collection is coming to Android on July 13th

By Dean Daley
mobilesyrup.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeral Interactive is bringing Firaxis Games’ turn-based tactics video game XCOM 2 Collection to Android on July 13th. Back in 2016, the title was released for PS4, PC and Xbox One. Additionally, a Switch port dropped in May 2020. XCOM 2 Collection features four DLC packs that offer no in-app...

