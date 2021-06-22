Ralph Padron

Growing interests provide food for thought. Independence Day offers clarity to a variety of items. It is more than honor and respect for the valuable Founding Fathers and the legacy they left. It is more of a focus on what our future can become. It is, at the same time, what negative forces would want the country to take in an historically nefarious turn away from truth. Arguing politics and thought in substance is one element. Purposefully twisting the truth completely to make gains is a different element.