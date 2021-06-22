Cancel
Ghost of Tsushima Box Art Update Sparks Rumors of a PC Release or Possible PS5 Version

Cover picture for the articleGhost of Tsushima may be the next PlayStation exclusive headed to PC, or it could just be getting a proper native PS5 version of the game. These rumors were sparked by a recent update to the game’s box art (image above, courtesy VGC), removing the phrase “Only on PlayStation” from the top bar of the PS4 case. VGC notes that the updated box art can be seen on Amazon and PlayStation Direct. Both Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn had their respective “Only on PlayStation” labels removed when they went to PC, which suggests a Ghost of Tsushima PC port may be next. Given Sony’s recent trend of releasing PC ports of PlayStation exclusives about two years following original release, this would put Ghost of Tsushima on track for a PC release next year.

