Announcing the Upcoming Launch of VISYN, an App that Can Improve Sports Performance with Visual Repetition

DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess has collaborated with Marvin Krüger on a new app, Vythm JR, a visualizer capable of an incredible variety of images. Available for iOS as well as Android, Vythm is a highly customizable music visualization app that allows you to create stunning visual art that synchronizes perfectly with whatever song you're playing. Employ any of six modes — Equalizer, Mandala, Shapes, Fluids, Psyhcedelic or Milkdrop — to choose the energy for your creation, and then apply screen effects using the performance bar to make the visualization totally yours. You can even use our sound visualizer to add visual effects to your files and sounds sources.