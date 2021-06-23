Women Now Drink As Much As Men — Not Surprising, But Certainly Not Ideal
When I was still saturating my body with booze, I could either keep up with or drink my friends under the table—no matter their gender. I was a high functioning, “happy” drunk who hid the amount of alcohol I had consumed very well. I realize now that numbness didn’t equate to happiness, but I wasn’t clumsy, angry, or overly emotional when I drank. This helped me hide the severity of my drinking problem for a long time and impressed the cisgender men I hung out with. Matching drinks without tears or vomit made me a great drinking buddy.www.scarymommy.com