Council Appointed Officers Special Meeting

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Council Appointed Officers special meeting by Zoom to provide public comment or just to watch. Pursuant to the provisions of California Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, issued on March 17, 2020, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, this meeting will be held by virtual teleconference only, with no physical location. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, live on the City's YouTube Channel, and the Midpen Media Center's website. Members of the public who wish to participate by computer or phone can find the instructions at the end of this agenda. To ensure participation in a particular item, we suggest calling in or connecting online 15 minutes before the item you wish to speak on.

