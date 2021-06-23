Go-Go’s to Celebrate With Brief Tour

What’s not to love about Rick Wakeman? He’s a multi-hypenate artist whose career took off the very same year The Aquarian did – 52 years ago in 1969. And, just like us, he has only gotten better with age! The beloved musician is just as culturally savvy as he is musically in-tune. With more talent, jokes, stories, and fun up his sleeve than before, it only makes sense that he takes his ever-entertaining show on the road again.