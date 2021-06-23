Go-Go’s to Celebrate With Brief Tour
The Go-Go’s have announced 2021-2022 U.S. dates to celebrate the band’s upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The concerts include intimate shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, plus New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day performances in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m. PT here. (Given that dates in 2020 in other markets had previously been scheduled, it’s anticipated that the group will follow these concerts with a lengthier tour.)bestclassicbands.com