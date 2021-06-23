Iowa GOP decries federal election ‘power grab’

DES MOINES — Iowa Republicans on Tuesday berated federal Democrats for engaging in a partisan “power grab” by trying to “ram through” sweeping election law changes. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called the proposed election overhaul that stalled in the U.S. Senate a federal overreach that was “irresponsible, unworkable and impossible,” stripping away voter identification requirements and other protections that have bipartisan support. “Many provisions they want to force Iowa already does,” said Pate, a Cedar Rapids Republican who has served as state elections commissioner since 2015.