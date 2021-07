This week, the leaders of the world’s most influential tech companies are descending on Idaho’s Sun Valley Conference at what has been dubbed a “summer camp for billionaires”.Those expected to attend the five-day gathering in the Sawtooth Mountains include Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Netflix’s Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, plus Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, among others.The private annual conference, organised by investment firm Allen & Company, brings together the most influential people in tech, media, design and sports. The event has taken place every July since 1983, apart from in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.It’s believed that some of...