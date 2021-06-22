Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Federal Aviation Administration awarding $8 billion in grants to U.S. airports

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC’s Phil LeBeau joins ‘The News with Shepard Smith’ to discuss the rise in unruly passengers engaging in physical assaults on flights and in airports. The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing $500,000 in fines for these passengers.

www.cnbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shepard Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Electronicsaithority.com

Skyward and Federal Aviation Administration to Test Cellular-Connected Drones

Skyward, A Verizon company, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to test cellular-connected drones. This announcement reaffirms that drone technology like the software developed by Skyward is one of the innovations needed to empower cellular-connected drones to unlock complex operations like beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), universal traffic management (UTM), and one-to-many operations.
Lifestylemarketplace.org

Can $8B in grants smooth out U.S. airports’ uneven recovery?

The Federal Aviation Administration is giving $8 billion worth of grants — taken out of the last pandemic relief package — to airports around the country. Although airports are still hurting, air travel is coming back. Earlier this month, more than 2 million people a day passed through TSA security checkpoints for the first time since the pandemic began.
Killingly, CTNorwich Bulletin

Danielson Airport approved for $530,000 federal upgrade grant

DANIELSON – The Danielson Airport is the recipient of a $530,000 federal grant that will be used to repair a length of tarmac, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney announced on Friday. The money, authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

FAA Awards Airport Improvement Grants in Southland

The Federal Aviation Administration Thursday awarded more than $845 million in airport infrastructure grants nationwide, including almost $22 million to Los Angeles International Airport for noise mitigation measures. Other Southland airports receiving funding included:. — $2.3 million to Fullerton Municipal in Fullerton to update the runway; and. — $1.1 million...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

FAA Awards $530K Grant to Fix Runway at Regional Airport

WARREN, Ohio – The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the Western Reserve Port Authority a $530,000 grant for runway repair and maintenance at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. The grant, funded by the American Rescue Plan, will provide for pavement surface and joint repair as well as maintenance for over 15,000 feet of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. FAA orders inspections of some Bell Helicopters after Canada crash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204 and 205 helicopters after a fatal crash in Canada last month. The FAA said operators must complete inspections and replace some specified hub strap pins before...
Small Businessdronedj.com

How to make $100K in revenue as a commercial drone pilot

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says there are 234,605 certified remote pilots in the United States, as of June 30, 2021. How much do these pilots earn? And which industries are paying the most? Let’s find out…. The rise of “droneprenuers” in the US is a clear testimony of the...
FAAStreet.Com

Turbulence in the Skies - Unruly Passenger Behavior By the Numbers

In the wake of an increase in unruly passengers, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched a zero-tolerance policy against unruly passengers in January. However, this hasn't stopped adults from flight altercation with crew members. On July 6, the FAA released a press statement where they said that the agency has...
Utah Stateksl.com

FAA fines Utah airline passenger over $10,000, launches new PSA to stop 'unruly behavior'

An Allegiant Air airplane lands at the Provo Municipal Airport in Provo on Nov. 6, 2019. The FAA released a new public service announcement Wednesday warning people about the administration's zero tolerance policy for not following the rules, and they're using a case out of Utah as an example of what not to do. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, File) — PROVO — The Federal Aviation Administration isn't messing around when it comes to fining unruly passengers on airlines. It's released a new public service announcement warning people about the administration's zero tolerance policy for not following the rules, and it's using a case out of Utah as an example of what not to do.
ElectronicsKFYR-TV

Testing and Validation underway for drone network in northwest North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. - With initial groundwork and construction completed, officials are moving forward with the next step towards developing a drone network system. North Dakota’s UAS network, Vantis, is now testing and validating its network, making sure that drones will be able to operate without interfering with manned aircraft. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy