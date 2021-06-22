Federal Aviation Administration awarding $8 billion in grants to U.S. airports

An Allegiant Air airplane lands at the Provo Municipal Airport in Provo on Nov. 6, 2019. The FAA released a new public service announcement Wednesday warning people about the administration's zero tolerance policy for not following the rules, and they're using a case out of Utah as an example of what not to do. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, File) — PROVO — The Federal Aviation Administration isn't messing around when it comes to fining unruly passengers on airlines. It's released a new public service announcement warning people about the administration's zero tolerance policy for not following the rules, and it's using a case out of Utah as an example of what not to do.