Ben Simmons is the Most Phony 'Star' in NBA History
Ben Maller: “Has there ever been a more phony star than Ben Simmons?? Late in games Ben Simmons is a liability. He can’t play in crunch time and he plays like he’s a gutless puke in those crucial moments at the end of games. The Sixers tried to play him and how did that work out? The typical Ben Simmons package of equal parts anxiety, fear, panic, and confusion… He just did the impossible and had a worse shooting postseason from the charity stripe than Shaquille O’Neal.” (Full Video Above)foxsportsradio.iheart.com