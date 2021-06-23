Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ben Simmons is the Most Phony 'Star' in NBA History

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Maller: “Has there ever been a more phony star than Ben Simmons?? Late in games Ben Simmons is a liability. He can’t play in crunch time and he plays like he’s a gutless puke in those crucial moments at the end of games. The Sixers tried to play him and how did that work out? The typical Ben Simmons package of equal parts anxiety, fear, panic, and confusion… He just did the impossible and had a worse shooting postseason from the charity stripe than Shaquille O’Neal.” (Full Video Above)

foxsportsradio.iheart.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Ben Maller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Hawks#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green’s brutally honest take on Sixers teammate Ben Simmons

Everybody has been trying to figure out what’s up with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and why he not only hasn’t improved his game but seemed to regress offensively in these playoffs. Simmons himself admitted he was in his own head, and Sixers teammate Danny Green recently offered up a lengthy explanation for what’s going on there on his Inside The Green Room podcast.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons purchases Los Angeles home 2700 miles from Philly

A handful of Philadelphia 76ers fans are rooting for Ben Simmons to get out of town ASAP. Now, they seem to be one step closer to getting their wish, as the All-Star “guard” recently purchased a brand-new mansion in Los Angeles — almost 3,000 miles away from Philly. According to...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Sixers for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has taken a ton of flack over the past couple of days. After the Sixers were stunned and eliminated by the fifth seed Atlanta Hawks, the NBA world has had strong opinions about trading Simmons to perhaps finally break his pairing with Joel Embiid. They’ve been together and considered a contender for years but they’ve never really made it to the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Chicago

The Philadelphia 76ers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference this season. They landed the top seed but are one game away from elimination against the Atlanta Hawks. The new regime of Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers made plenty of moves in year one and that can continue this NBA offseason.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former NBA Player Wants to Be Ben Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season. One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: A sensible Ben Simmons NBA trade rumor

Ben Simmons, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia, National Basketball Association, Detroit, Killian Hayes, Daryl Morey. Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) grabs the rebound over Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25). Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports. It looks like Ben Simmons has worn out his welcome in Philadelphia. There must be a...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Spencer Dinwiddie, More

As the 2021 NBA postseason unfolds—the Milwaukee Bucks evened up the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday—the offseason also continues. The first big move occurred this past week, as the Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Walker deal wasn't entirely surprising, and it won't be surprising...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons’ brother ‘likes’ tweets dissing Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons’ brother may be trying to start Philadelphia 76ers: Civil War. A pair of recently “liked” tweets by Simmons’ brother Liam went viral this week. One tweet from New Zealand-based basketball writer Stevie Cozens called it “bulls–t” that Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers did not back Ben in their respective press conferences after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs. The other tweet by Australian comedian Dave Hughes said of Embiid, “You don’t want to play with this guy. He ain’t team.”
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

A Trade to This NBA Team Could Save Ben Simmons' Career

Colin Cowherd: “Ben Simmons is not what we thought but he’s got value. He’s a great defender, All-NBA First Team. He’s strong, he scores at the rim, he has very good vision, great ball-handler. So what do you do? You go find a team with great shooters. Golden State is perfect. Steph on one side, Klay on the other, he would be a bigger and younger Draymond Green. You’ll have to find a team with a strong core, a strong culture, and a little bit of a savior complex. Golden State feels like they can make stuff work. Maybe Portland, CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons. Dame is great but he’s small and not much of a defender; Simmons can’t shoot but he’s big and a great defender. There is value here. Wherever Ben Simmons goes, he will not have to be the savior.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy