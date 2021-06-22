Senate Republicans block debate on voting rights bill

(CNN) — Republicans plotting to retake the majority in the House and Senate next November may well have found the issue that could make that happen: Crime. "It's past time radical socialists look in the mirror, begin to understand the importance of law and order, respect their fellow man (including those serving in law enforcement), and realize that their calls to defund the police are dangerous and foolish," wrote Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in an op-ed that ran in the Washington Examiner on Monday. "At a time of rising violent crime in cities across the country, we need more support for our front-line heroes, not less."