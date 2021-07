One thing is for sure—Skrillex is back. Though, as his comeback campaign rolls forward, the LA-based superstar is clearly having fun keeping everyone guessing with a creative stretch of the legs. Starting with an artful collaborative piece alongside Four Tet and Starrah, “Butterflies,” then bouncing from the genre-blending appeal of “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain to the gritty drum ‘n’ bass stylings of “Supersonic (My Existence)” with josh pan and Dylan Brady, all in less than two month’s time, an older, wiser Skrillex has emerged, and he refuses to be pinned down by a single sound. Now, he’s headed back to where things started this year, delivering the full visual for “Butterflies.”