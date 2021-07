Adam Kimelman: 2021 top draft prospect Owen Power said that he will meet with the Buffalo Sabres, who hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, on Thursday. Adam Kimelman: Power when asked what he’ll say to the Sabres as to why they should take him with the first overall pick: “I’d say I’m a two-way defenseman that can play in all situations and log a lot of minutes. I think any team in the NHL would want something like that. That’s what I’ll bring.”