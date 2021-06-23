College football's 12-team playoff comes closer to reality

The College Football Playoff board of managers recently authorized the CFP management committee to begin the “summer review phase” of playoff expansion exploration. Under the proposed format, the four highest-ranked conference champions would receive a first-round bye (schools seeded five through eight will host those seeded nine through 12 for a spot in the quarterfinals). While the seeding format sounds logical enough, many have pointed out that it leaves Notre Dame—an independent program—at a competitive disadvantage. Paul Finebaum said during a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up that the notion the Irish “can be undefeated, having beaten two of the top four teams in the country, and they still have to play [a first-round game],” is ridiculous (ND plays both Clemson and Ohio State in 2022 and ’23). The notorious SEC homer went so far as to suggest Notre Dame should join a conference to ensure themselves a path to a top four seed. Of course, the idea of the Fighting Irish joining a conference is not new. It has been one of the most hotly debated topics in college football over the last 20 years.