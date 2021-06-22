Eau Claire provides incentive as low-income apartment building price rises

EAU CLAIRE — An apartment building that will rent mostly to low-income residents will get $192,700 from the city government to help cover rising construction costs.

In an 11-0 vote during its Tuesday meeting, the Eau Claire City Council agreed to provide that money to developers of The Current.

“This project is just so important that we need to make sure it gets across the finish line,” Councilwoman Kate Beaton said.

Jointly developed by W Capital Group and Cinnaire Solutions, construction is slated to soon begin on the 43-unit apartment building. Thirty-six of the apartments will have rents priced so people making 30% to 60% of the Eau Claire County’s median income can afford them.

The developers have faced a budget shortfall as the project went from an estimated $6.3 million in fall to $7.2 million when it was bid in April. The developers secured a grant, additional loan money and worked to trim costs, but still came up $192,700 short, which prompted their request to the city.

Though approved unanimously, council members noted hesitancy because the money is coming from a $500,000 affordable housing fund that the city has not established a formal policy for yet. Eau Claire’s Housing Opportunities Commission, which first began meeting in fall, is still establishing criteria for projects that will qualify for those city funds.

“They’re working quickly on it, but to create those things takes time,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.

But he and others on the council agreed that important deadlines on a project they see as crucial to supplying housing to low-income families made them vote for the additional aid.

“Cash incentives to developers is not a common thing we’ve done,” Councilwoman Emily Anderson said. “People need to understand this is a special circumstance we’re working on here.”

The Current competed with other developments throughout the state to secure tax credits for building housing that low-income individuals can afford. It got $483,430 in tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, but that comes with requirements including keeping rents low, starting construction by July 31 and opening before the end of 2022.

To build housing specifically to help residents experiencing low income, Werthmann said the developers have had to seek funding from multiple sources, agree to lower profit margins than other builders and clear more hurdles than other building projects.

“I don’t think a lot of people quite understand the lengths they’re going to provide more affordable housing,” he said. “They’re just not making that profit.”

The upcoming building will complete The Current, which opened its first building with 71 market-rate apartments last year on North Oxford Avenue in Eau Claire’s Cannery District.

Through tax increment financing, The Current will already get up to $800,000 in incentives from the city. Of that, $300,000 is tied to the first building, but the remaining $500,000 is for the second building with rents for low-income individuals.

Park priorities

Before approving a plan with projects the city anticipates undertaking in the next five years, council members made changes to accelerate plans for new parks.

Councilwoman Emily Berge led an amendment that moved $350,000 for a park in the Princeton Valley neighborhood up by a couple of years. Originally slated for 2025, the project is now set for 2023.

Likewise, Councilman Jeremy Gragert led a push to include planning for a park on Plank Hill, which is adjacent to Forest Hill Cemetery. He successfully amended the projects plan to put $60,000 toward master planning for the new park in 2026.

Their amendments did not change the plan’s overall price tag — $187 million over the next five years, $46 million in 2022 alone. But they will result in other projects being shuffled to different years or getting their costs cut slightly.

The council voted 11-0 to approve the amended 2022-2026 capital improvement plan. That decision alone does not appropriate money for projects in the plan. But the first year of the plan will come back for another vote of the council this fall to be included in the city’s 2022 budget.

Prior to that happening, Interim City Manager David Solberg said he will be part of a series of meetings with the Eau Claire Skaters Association about their request for more money to get a second public skate park built in the city.

The volunteer organization has raised $83,000 in the past eight years — $20,000 from a city contribution but the rest from grants and donations. At Monday night’s public hearing and through numerous emails, local skateboarding enthusiasts urged the city to provide more funding for the new skate park planned at Boyd Park. On Monday night, Gabe Brummett, founder of the Eau Claire Skaters Association, asked the city for $100,000 more and pledged to raise $17,000 to reach the project’s estimated $200,000 price tag.